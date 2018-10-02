Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt wonders if Mahomes is magician after defeating Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith talk about the progress rookie Breeland Speaks and second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon have made transitioning to the outside linebacker position.