Andy Reid discusses injuries, Eric Berry’s status for Broncos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses Eric Berry's status for the Monday night game in Denver along with the rumors about Berry's injury.
Patrick Mahomes mania grips Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes mania grips Kansas City

KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid talk about the young quarterback’s adjustment to being the face of the franchise and a recognizable figure in Kansas City.

