KC Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid describes the Mitchell Schwartz-Von Miller matchup

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith talk about the progress rookie Breeland Speaks and second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon have made transitioning to the outside linebacker position.
Experience the excitement on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, in a 360-degree video at Arrowhead Stadium. Best viewed in Chrome browser. Click and drag to move image.
Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton showed up at KU Hospital Tuesday afternoon to visit blood cancer patients. Hundreds packed the hallway of the hospital to cheer for them when they were about to leave.