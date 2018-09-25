Patrick Mahomes visits blood cancer patients at KU Hospital

Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton showed up at KU Hospital Tuesday afternoon to visit blood cancer patients. Hundreds packed the hallway of the hospital to cheer for them when they were about to leave.
