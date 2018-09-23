Andy Reid pleased with the Chiefs performance and fans cheering
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought the fans were unbelievable as his offense that spread the ball around in Sunday's September 23, 2018 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the parking lot for the home opening football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Former Chief Larry Johnson was also tailgating with fans.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy thinks running back Kareem Hunt is playing better this year than last, even if the numbers don't show it. And he uses some strong language to defend Hunt.
All 32 NFL teams are using digital ticketing for entry, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Purchased tickets and parking passes are programmed into an account and are transacted through a mobile phone or device.