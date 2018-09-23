Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to third straight win

The Kansas City Chiefs went to 3-0 on the season after quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to a 38-27 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018.
Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.

