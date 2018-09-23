Chiefs head to locker room after home opener win over 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room after 38-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.

