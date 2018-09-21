Travis Kelce opens robotics lab with Operation Breakthrough, earns charity award

Travis Kelce looked up to professional athletes as a child growing up in Ohio, though he can’t recall any interaction with one of his idols that stuck with him. Now one of the stars of Chiefs offense, Kelce would be happy if he left an impression on local children who look at him with the same adoration he used to look at his childhood heroes.

The NFL Players Association seems to think Kelce has taken at least one step in that direction. On Friday, the organization chosen Kelce as the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP after he helped open the 87 & Running Robotics Lab, which serves Kansas City-area kids.

Kelce, a sixth-year pro out of the University of Cincinnati, called the honor “humbling” and “one of the coolest things” he’s experienced since coming into the NFL.

“When you start up a foundation, you want to think of a cause,” Kelce said. “The best way that I could relate to helping people out is I used to look up to athletes as superstars, as heroes. I understand how my influence can help out kids and give them a positive image and give them motivation to do something special in their lives.”

The lab opened on Sept. 18, part of the non-profit organization Operation Breakthrough, which serves more than 300 students. Kelce donated $45,000 to the project — half from his own money and half from his 87 & Running Foundation.

Along with the Operation Breakthrough students, the new robotics lab will also be accessible to 175 first-, second- and fifth-graders from three elementary schools as well as 100 high school freshmen.

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice, and a limited-edition bobblehead will be made of Kelce and sold by Forever Collectibles. The NFLPA donates part of the proceeds to a player’s charity or foundation.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid recalled an anecdote from a time during training camp when he and general manager Brett Veach went to eat at Texas Roadhouse and saw the tight ends out eating as a group.

“This little kid saw Travis and came up and gave him a hug and wouldn’t let go,” Reid recalled. “Travis embraced him. Travis made that little guy feel like he was the greatest guy on earth, and that’s how he rolls. He’s got a good heart, a big heart.”

