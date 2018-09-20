Punt returns have put Chiefs in a good spot to start winning
The threat that Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill puts on opposing teams has created options for special-teams coordinator Dave Toub to use others on the field at the same time to give the offense a good spot to start their drives.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saw touchdowns delivered to several different players from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the teams 42-37 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday September 16, 2018.
