The Chiefs offensive line is protecting Patrick Mahomes

All 32 NFL teams are using digital ticketing for entry, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Purchased tickets and parking passes are programmed into an account and are transacted through a mobile phone or device.
The threat that Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill puts on opposing teams has created options for special-teams coordinator Dave Toub to use others on the field at the same time to give the offense a good spot to start their drives.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saw touchdowns delivered to several different players from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the teams 42-37 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday September 16, 2018.