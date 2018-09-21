Bob Sutton on Dee Ford and the Chiefs’ pass rush

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is one of the team's pass rushers who has done a good job, according to defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.
By
Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Chiefs

Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service