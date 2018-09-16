Chiefs Sammy Watkins racks up 100 yard day against Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins earned 100-yards in offense on the day as the teams won 42-37 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's September 16, 2018 game at Heinz Field.
