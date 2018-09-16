Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 42-37 win over Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued delivering touchdown passes again this week during Sunday's September 16, 2018 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won, 42-37.
The Kansas City Chiefs understand the Pittsburgh Steelers will be blitzing during Sunday's September 16, 2018 football game. The trick will be picking up the blitz and protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who teammates have nicknamed 'Stone Cold Chris,' received a box of cookies from Country Cookies in St. Joseph, Mo, on Friday September 14, 2018, and proceeded to share them.