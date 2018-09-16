Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws six touchdowns in 42-37 win over Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued delivering touchdown passes again this week during Sunday's September 16, 2018 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won, 42-37.
