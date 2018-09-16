Chiefs DL Chris Jones talks about the teams 2-0 start to the season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones talks to reporters in the locker room about the team and defensive performance after a 42-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
