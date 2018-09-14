Chris Jones shares his Country Cookies in the Chiefs locker room
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who teammates have nicknamed 'Stone Cold Chris,' received a box of cookies from Country Cookies in St. Joseph, Mo, on Friday September 14, 2018, and proceeded to share them.
The Kansas City Chiefs understand the Pittsburgh Steelers will be blitzing during Sunday's September 16, 2018 football game. The trick will be picking up the blitz and protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes ran into a little trouble on his quarterback sliding during Sundays win, but after viewing the video Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield offered a little advice. Merrifield leads the American League in stolen bases.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes admits he needs to do a better job of getting down quicker when he runs with the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spread the accolades around between quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and others after the teams 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.