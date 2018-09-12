The art of the slide with Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Royals Whit Merrifield
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes ran into a little trouble on his quarterback sliding during Sundays win, but after viewing the video Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield offered a little advice. Merrifield leads the American League in stolen bases.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes admits he needs to do a better job of getting down quicker when he runs with the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spread the accolades around between quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and others after the teams 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes feels confident that he has the plays and protection to be successful going into this weekend's season opener against the San Diego Chargers in Los Angeles.
