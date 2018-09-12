Chiefs Patrick Mahomes chosen AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes admits he needs to do a better job of getting down quicker when he runs with the ball.
