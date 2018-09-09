Eric Berry inactive for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers

It’s official: Eric Berry will be inactive for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers. Berry, who hasn’t practice since Aug. 11 with a sore heel, is one of seven inactive players for the Chiefs.
Berry was said to be “literally day-to-day” earlier this week, and he didn’t participate in any practices leading up to Sunday’s game. With Berry out, safety Eric Murray, who is entering his third season in the NFL, figures to start in his place alongside safety Ron Parker. Murray started two games for the Chiefs last season.
Also inactive for the Chiefs:
RB Darrel Williams
CB Charvarius Ward
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Ike Boettger
DL Justin Hamilton.
The Chargers will also be without one of their defensive anchors in Joey Bosa. The defensive end is dealing with an injured foot, is one of seven inactive players for the Chargers. Also inactive:
WR Geremy Davis
CB Brandon Facyson
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
OL Forrest Lamp
DL TY McGill
