Eric Berry doubtful in Chiefs opener against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Eric Berry didn't practice again on Friday September 7, 2018 and won't play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Eric Berry didn't practice again on Friday September 7, 2018 and won't play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By

Chiefs

Eric Berry inactive for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

September 09, 2018 01:54 PM

LOS ANGELES

It’s official: Eric Berry will be inactive for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers. Berry, who hasn’t practice since Aug. 11 with a sore heel, is one of seven inactive players for the Chiefs.

Berry was said to be “literally day-to-day” earlier this week, and he didn’t participate in any practices leading up to Sunday’s game. With Berry out, safety Eric Murray, who is entering his third season in the NFL, figures to start in his place alongside safety Ron Parker. Murray started two games for the Chiefs last season.

Also inactive for the Chiefs:

RB Darrel Williams

CB Charvarius Ward

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Ike Boettger

DL Justin Hamilton.

The Chargers will also be without one of their defensive anchors in Joey Bosa. The defensive end is dealing with an injured foot, is one of seven inactive players for the Chargers. Also inactive:

WR Geremy Davis

CB Brandon Facyson

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

OL Forrest Lamp

DL TY McGill

  Comments  