Mahomes confident going into Chiefs first regular season game against Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes feels confident that he has the plays and protection to be successful going into this weekend's season opener against the San Diego Chargers in Los Angeles.
After the weekend cuts to the Kansas City Chiefs roster, head coach Andy Reid is now left with a mix of young developing players going into the first week of regular season football. Part of the mix is having two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.