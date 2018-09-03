Recently signed Ron Parker appears poised to start season opener for the Chiefs

While the Chiefs have not announced starters for this weekend’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the unofficial depth chart put out as part of the game notes on Monday evening does indicate several lineup changes could be on the horizon for this weekend at the Stubhub Center.
Most notably, safety Ron Parker appears slated to jump right into the starting lineup after signing with the team over the weekend and Cam Erving may have been unseated as the starting left guard despite maintaining that spot throughout the vast majority of training camp and the preseason.
Parker, who the Chiefs released in March, rejoined the team on Sunday after having signed with Atlanta this offseason. Atlanta cut Parker on Friday after trading to acquire veteran safety Jordan Richards in a trade.
Parker started all 16 games for the Chiefs last season, and he started 67 games (including four in the postseason) over the previous five seasons. He’s listed alongside Eric Berry as starters at safety, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid would only say that Berry was day-to-day on Monday. Berry did not appear in a preseason game and sat out most of training camp due to a sore heel.
Eric Murray and Armani Watts were listed as primary backups at safety followed by recently-acquired Jordan Lucas.
Erving, a former first-round pick who the Chiefs acquired late last August from the Browns, appears as the backup at both left and right tackle. Andrew Wylie, who’d spent the majority of training camp working with the second-team offense, slots in as the starting left guard where Erving had been during camp.
Wylie started at right guard when Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was in the concussion protocol. Wylie, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent a brief stint in December as a member of the Chargers’ practice squad. Now, it looks like he may start the season opener for the Chiefs against the Chargers.
Reid is not due to address the media again until Wednesday.
