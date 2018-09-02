Chiefs make waiver claims, add practice squad players: Here’s The Star’s live tracker

NFL rosters were trimmed to 53 players on Saturday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t continue to add players. Between waiver claims and practice squad additions, rosters will remain fluid throughout the weekend. Here’s a running update on moves involving the Chiefs and players who were with the organization during training camp.
12:51 p.m. : The Chiefs have signed rookie defensive back Arrion Springs to the practice squad, a source tells The Star. Chiefs Digest was first to report the move.
12:45 p.m. : The Chargers have claimed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off waivers from the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Talk.
12:32 p.m.: The Chiefs have signed rookie defensive lineman Dee Liner to the practice squad, according to a source.
12:25 p.m.: The Chiefs have claimed offensive lineman Ike Boettger off waivers, according to Pro Football Talk. Boettger, who played collegiately at Iowa, was with the Buffalo Bills.
