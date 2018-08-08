Fighting for roster spot, rookie QB Chase Litton leans on defense for pointers

When Chiefs rookie Chase Litton needs a couple pointers, he often looks to fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne or Matt McGloin for help.
Other times, he goes to quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka or even offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
But sometimes, he seeks input from other side of the ball. That’s when he goes to outside linebacker Breeland Speaks.
It’s a perfect arrangement for the two rookies.
Speaks, who admitted he always wanted to be a quarterback, gets to live vicariously through Litton, and Litton gets a defensive perspective on his game while also giving Speaks a few tips, too.
The pair first met when they visited the Chiefs together during the draft process, and they’ve developed a symbiotic relationship ever since.
“I think it’s really cool because I always wanted to play quarterback,” said Speaks, who was the Chiefs’ first draft pick this year. “It’s good to be able to tell him stuff that he can use to disguise stuff better. Just different things like that. He tells me if I’m showing or whatever on defense. If I’m coming or if I’m dropping, what’s my tell. It’s a good working relationship.”
Thursday night, Litton will use pointers from Speaks and some of the Chiefs defensive veterans as he prepares for his first NFL preseason game against the Texans.
Listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Chiefs unofficial depth chart, Litton likely won’t get in the game until the fourth quarter. But as he fights for a spot on the roster or the practice squad with fifth-year pro McGloin, he’ll use every advantage he can get to show the Chiefs he belongs with their organization.
“I talk to them all (the QBs), but I go to the defensive guys,” Litton said. “I talk to the vets and say, ‘When I’m in, what do you see? Do I have any tendencies? Do I do this? Do you know if I’m going to throw the ball if I do this,’ just stuff like that. I’ve talked to (Justin) Houston and (Eric Berry) a lot just to pick their brain.”
His friendship with the defensive players isn’t anything new. It’s something he’s done since his days at Wharton High School in Tampa.
“In high school, all of my buddies were on the defense,” Litton said. “I was just always hanging out with them and I just went from there. When I got to college, it was the same thing. Me and the D-coordinator, he allowed me to sit in the room and just watch. Hopefully that works out for me here as well.”
After throwing 25 touchdowns with a 60 percent completion percentage in his junior season, Litton decided to forgo his final season of eligibility at Marshall.
Leading up to the combine, NFL.com gave Litton a 4.98 grade as a prospect, indicating that he should be in an NFL training camp, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. anticipated him being taken in the fifth or sixth round.
But by the end of the 2018 NFL Draft, Litton was still on the board, and he ended up signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
“They gave me an opportunity,” Litton said. “They believed in me so I just got to make sure they know I’m here to compete and I’m here to stay.”
During the pre-draft evaluation process, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that Litton’s 6-foot-5 frame and arm strength would give the rookie a major boost. But Zierlein also noted Litton struggled with decision-making and often locked eyes with his target, making it easier for defenses to read his throws.
With his deficiencies in mind, Litton isn’t afraid to ask his defense for help.
As an undrafted rookie on a team with at least two solid quarterbacks, Litton has an uphill battle to stick with the Chiefs, and he knows that the preseason games are his best shot to make his case.
“I just seek guidance from certain people and they got me on the right track and coach believed in me enough to give me an invite to come here,” Litton said. “I just continue to chop wood every day and hopefully earn my spot.”
