Chiefs Q&A: Who wins in an open QB battle between Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes?

Are you ready for some (preseason) football?
Goodness knows I am. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot to learn from Chiefs practice, but covering an actual game will be a nice change. Plus, it comes with two whole off-days.
However, there’s no such thing as an off-day in this job, so that means I’m taking a little bit of time to answer your Twitter questions.
Let’s just say Alex never got traded and they had a open competition for qb at camp. Based on how Alex usually performs and how Pat has performed so far, who would win the job?— Kavon Barksdale (@KennyWitTheKoke) August 6, 2018
A: Coming in hot with the questions today! This is a thinker, and I like it. If it’s an open QB battle, I think Alex Smith wins for Week 1. I don’t know that he’d necessarily be the starter by the end of the season, but his consistency gives him the edge over Patrick Mahomes in this camp. Mahomes is obviously good, but based on the interception numbers in camp, he’s still a little raw. Smith won a lot of football games for the Chiefs and he would be the safe choice to be the starter against the Chargers.
But I think if this were an open competition between the two quarterbacks next year, Mahomes might eke out the win. He’ll have another year of experience under his belt, especially if he got more game action in 2018, and Andy Reid is clearly excited about Mahomes’ huge upside.
I always enjoy a trip into hypothetical land, so thanks for taking me down this rabbit hole.
Any concern at the backup qb position?— DropVolley (@kc571v) August 7, 2018
A: I don’t think so. I think Chad Henne is a good option as a veteran backup. He has experience as a starter with both the Dolphins and the Jaguars. He’s not necessarily anything flashy, although he completed an 81-yard pass in 2012. But he’s a steady replacement if something happens to Mahomes. Henne has a career 59.3 completion percentage, though he hasn’t completed a pass in a regular season game in two seasons (he’s only attempted two). He hasn’t done anything super exciting during training camp, but that’s ok. Leave the theatrics to Mahomes.
Behind Henne, Matt McGloin and rookie Chase Litton are fighting it out for the QB3 spot, essentially a spot on the practice squad. Entering his fifth year in the NFL, McGloin has more experience, but Litton has more upside. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Litton has the body to be a successful quarterback. During camp, he’s taken reps with the third string and the fourth string, but he’s listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart released by the Chiefs last week. He could play himself into the No. 3 spot in the preseason games.
Should we be concerned with Watkins hip already?!?!— Blake Borovetz (@bborovetz28) August 7, 2018
A: If you believe Twitter, Sammy Watkins is going to be fine. A fan tweeted at Watkins after he left Monday’s practice early, asking him if he was going to be OK. Watkins replied “of course.” So make of that what you will. Watkins also didn’t participate in Tuesday’s day of light practice, and he’s had issues with his hip in the past. In 2015, Watkins had off-season surgery on his hip. According to the Buffalo News, the surgery helped repair a slight labral hip tear that happened during the season. He didn’t miss any playing time with that injury. Because Watkins is pretty injury-prone, I have to think that evaluating this hip issue and keeping him out of Tuesday’s practice is precautionary. I don’t know that we’ll see him Thursday night, but being the preseason, there isn’t a huge need to rush him back if he’s a little banged up.
What's your CB depth chart look like? Will Philip Gaines make the team as a slot or outside guy?— Anthony (@AlaMode4884) August 8, 2018
A: Using the Chiefs’ unofficial depth chart as a guide, I have Steve Nelson and Kendall Fuller holding down the starting spots. Behind them, I have David Amerson, Tremon Smith, Keith Reaser and Will Redmond. Reaser has been in the injury tent for the last couple of practices, so I wouldn’t expect to see him Thursday, but Smith can really help himself in the preseason games. I think he’ll end up locking down the kick return spot, and he’s really been a standout at corner, too. I don’t know that Phillip Gaines is going to make the team, considering he signed a deal with Buffalo in March.
How has training camp impacted your opinion of the defense, specifically the secondary?— Zach Lebold (@ZachLebold) August 7, 2018
A: Training camp has only improved my opinion of the defense. Led by Steve Nelson, the secondary has looked really good through the first two weeks of camp. The slot corner had another interception of Mahomes in Monday’s practice, and it seems like he has a pick in every other practice. It probably helps the secondary that they’re going up against a quarterback still learning the offense, but they’ve looked really good early.
Any player your looking forward to seeing on Thursday?— Paul DeSantis (@PDeSantis29) August 7, 2018
A: I’m really looking forward to seeing running back Damien Williams. He’s looked great in training camp, and I think he’ll get a good amount of playing time on Thursday with Spencer Ware still working back from last year’s catastrophic knee injury. Mahomes had pretty high praise for Williams, who spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins, after Tuesday’s practice.
“He has run the ball really well this camp and he is a big threat out of the backfield to catch it,” Mahomes said. “I think the undervalued part is how he blocks. It is good to have a running back that will block for you even if a big guy comes through there.”
Who do you predict being that 3rd WR week 1 of the regular season?? Robinson or Conley??— LordChiefRocka (@JordanTribe_) August 6, 2018
A: I think it will still be Chris Conley. He’s been used the most as the third WR with the first group in training camp, but Demarcus Robinson is getting some work with the first group, too. He’s been on the field with Conley in some formations, but I think more often than not, it’ll be Watkins, Hill and Conley on the field to start.
Your opinion of Ford and Speaks?— Maurice Dupree (@reeceiam) August 6, 2018
A: Breeland Speaks is having a really good camp, so good that he’s listed as the No. 2 left outside linebacker behind Justin Houston. Dee Ford is also having a good camp, which is what he needs in a contract year after a back injury kept him out of most of last season. I think Speaks has more of an upside, and he I think he’ll rotate in the game more often as he matures and improves throughout the season. If Ford falters, Speaks and second-year linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon are the top candidates to be his replacement.
With Dorian O’Daniel missing a lot reps due to injury. Nnandi playing only rotational snaps in base sets and Speaks looking like a buried behind Houston, Ford and Kpassingnon. Which rookie looks like to be the biggest contributor early on?— N/A (@kansasbluecoast) August 6, 2018
A: Right now, Armani Watts has the biggest opportunity to be contributor early on. With the injury to Daniel Sorenson taking the projected starting safety out for part of the regular season, there’s a safety spot up for grabs. According to the unofficial depth chart, Leon McQuay or Eric Murray would be the next man up. But McQuay has been injured. Murray will likely get the start beside Eric Berry, but Armani Watts has an opportunity to get more playing time in the preseason. That would help make up for the time he lost early in the season with an ankle injury. I’d also keep an eye on Tremon Smith at cornerback and kick return. He may not get the start over Nelson, but if he keeps performing the way he has during training camp, it’ll be hard to keep him off the field.
How will playing time be broken up for preseason game one? Thanks!— Lucas jensen (@lucasjensendfs) August 6, 2018
A: Each quarterback will get a quarter, beginning with Mahomes starting the first. The first, second, third and fourth string guys will then fall in accordingly. But, Mahomes said Tuesday, if he doesn’t score in the first quarter, he may get in Andy Reid’s ear about getting an extra series. We’ll see how that goes.
Why is watts buried in the depth chart???— Brad Wingo (@ChiefVolFan20) August 6, 2018
A: That ankle injury suffered in the early days of training camp didn’t do him any favors. He missed almost a week before getting out there, so he’s playing a little bit of catch up. I’d expect his spot on the depth chart to change during the rest of the preseason.
How many WR’s will the Chiefs end up with on the 53-man roster, and who?— Blake Molina (@BlakeMo92) August 6, 2018
A: Last year, six wide receivers made the 53-man roster: Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Jehu Chesson, De’Anthony Thomas, Albert Wilson and Demarcus Robison. Albert Wilson isn’t with the team anymore, so that opens up at least one spot in that group. Sammy Watkins is a lock to make the roster in that group, but I could see Gehrig Dieter challenging Chesson for that sixth spot. He’s looked good during training camp, and he has a good chemistry with Mahomes — something that could go a long way. Marcus Kemp had a productive camp early on, but he missed a couple practices with an ankle injury. When he came back, he got hit in the back of the head with an incomplete pass. Not what you want as a fringe guy.
Other than Charcandrick West, who can't compete, which player(s) from last season are in danger of being cut and need a great pre-season?— P J Casselman (@PJCasselman) August 6, 2018
A: I think Frank Zombo could be on the chopping block this year. Breeland Speaks moved ahead of him in the unofficial depth chart, and Zombo would need an impactful preseason to take that spot back from him.
Can we just start the season already?— Keith MacLean (@KeithMacLean78) August 6, 2018
A: I wish.
Who’s the biggest sleeper to make the 53 roster? Is it the 4th RB? 3rd string QB?— Kristian Gumminger (@kgumminger) August 6, 2018
A: I’m going with fourth running back, at least initially. With Spencer Ware still rehabbing from last year’s knee injury, the Chiefs need as much depth as they can get at running back until Ware is fully back. But a lot of that depends on West’s health and his recovery from a concussion that’s forced him to miss more than a week of practice. With Daniel Sorensen’s injury, I also think Robert Golden could be a sleeper to make the roster. He’s deep on the depth chart, but he has veteran experience from his time with the Steelers. He could be a reliable presence in that spot beside Eric Berry.
What's going on with Dorian O'Daniel? What type of injury does he have and is it serious?— KingFred (@AbstractLife) August 6, 2018
A: O’Daniel is dealing with what Andy Reid called a thumb injury. Not sure how severe it is, but he’s been in the injury tent since Sunday’s practice. But as a rookie, missing time isn’t ideal when you’re trying to learn the ins and outs of the NFL.
