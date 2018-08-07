Chiefs waive center Jack Allen, claim offensive guard

Two days after adding a replacement for injured backup center Tejan Koroma, the Chiefs are going in a different direction.
The team waived center Jack Allen and claimed guard Ethan Cooper off of waivers from the Packers.
ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the move Tuesday night.
According to Yates, Allen left the squad. He also wasn’t spotted at practice since he was claimed. He was added to the team after Koroma was taken off the practice field in a cart Sunday morning with a knee injury. Koroma was waived later that day to make room for Allen.
Cooper, a second-year pro who played college ball at Division-II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was waived by the Packers on Monday.
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Steelers in 2017, but he was cut in September. Cooper joined the Giants’ practice squad in October and was signed to a reserve/future contract by the franchise in January. But he was waived in July to make room for offensive lineman Zac Kerin. He was claimed by the Packers the next day for a short stint.
Cooper will compete for a reserve spot with the Chiefs and add depth to a group that’s dealt with its share of training camp injuries. Guard Dillon Gordon has battled a shoulder injury throughout camp and missed Tuesday’s practice.
