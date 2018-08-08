Chiefs’ top pick Breeland Speaks ready to show his crazy side

The Chiefs top draft pick from this past season, Breeland Speaks claimed that he isn’t overly anxious looking ahead to Thursday’s preseason opener. It’ll just be another workday, he deadpanned.
However, the rookie also calmly and nonchalantly said he intends to bring some “crazy” along with him each game day. Speaks stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 285 pounds. You’d think he’d be plenty intimidating even with a mild-mannered demeanor, but he explained to reporters that he has a heightened intensity on the football field.
“I heard you’ve got to be a little crazy to play defense,” Speaks said when asked about a video clip of him in a college game waving to the television camera, wide-eyed with a slightly creepy smile and looking like a villain in a superhero movie.
Breeland Speaks recovered a fumble, and says “hi.” pic.twitter.com/Ee4i7Pb0wM— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 24, 2017
The second-round pick (46th overall) in this past spring’s draft, he’ll get his first chance to throw caution to the wind in the Chiefs preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.
Before Chiefs followers panic about exactly what “crazy” might look like, he’s not likely to throw an official’s penalty flag into the stands or head to the locker room prematurely because of an ejection that he didn’t actually receive or return to the playing field without socks.
In the case of Speaks, a college defensive lineman making the transition to an outside linebacker/edge rusher position, the crazy comes in more traditional football forms.
As he described it, “A switch flips and somebody’s head got to get taken off.”
The 22-year-old Mississippi native has thrived on taking his individual match-ups on the field personally. A compulsion not to cede any ground to his opponent served him well at Ole Miss.
He played in every game over the course of three seasons after having sat out as a redshirt in 2014. He started 19 games, including starts at both defensive tackle and defensive end. He earned second-team All-SEC honors from the AP as a senior.
“I think it’s just the heat of the battle — one man versus another, and not allowing somebody else to beat me,” Speaks said. “I feel like if somebody beats me, they beat me as a man. That can’t happen.”
Speaks and second-year man Tanoh Kpassagnon, also a converted former defensive lineman, go into the preseason opener as the backup outside linebackers behind veterans Justin Houston and Dee Ford. Both Houston and Ford have had recent seasons marred by injuries. Houston played just five games in 2016, while Ford played six games last season.
Injuries aside, Speaks and Kpassagnon potentially give the Chiefs a different look on the outside as former defensive linemen who both weigh more than 280 pounds apiece.
“There’s no question, we’re counting on them contributing right now,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said of Speak and Kpassagnon. “They just need to keep getting better, which is the case and challenge for all of us right now. They’ve all shown some signs. I think TK has been a really improved player. Breeland has come in and, like I said the other day, played a new position in a lot of ways. He’s adapted, I think, really good. I think right now those guys are on schedule.”
Diving into the playbook on a nightly basis has helped Speaks’ transition to outside linebacker. As he has become more familiar with his responsibilities, the defensive calls, different personnel groups, and what he’s looking from the offense, it has freed him up to play more instinctively.
Speaks said his learning curve accelerated out of necessity once the team started practicing in full pads, because he had no choice but to be ready. Now, he’s able to recognize and process things from his outside linebacker spot immediately which should set the stage for the wild man to come out.
“Right now, I’m just playing and reacting,” Speaks said. “I pretty much got the playbook down for the most part. We’ve got a lot of calls in. Now, I’m actually able to go through my pre-snap reads to the tackle. I’m actually able to see if it’s run or pass. If the back is away from me, I know what protection they’re giving me. Stuff like that — stuff I’ve been waiting to be able to do. I just had to learn the defense first.”
