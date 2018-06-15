After a 'kind of silent' year, Chris Jones is leading the Chiefs' new defensive players

Chris Jones projects a cornerstone type player on the Chiefs’ interior line who is working on becoming a force on the defense.
That could happen. What is not open to interpretation is his role as the Chiefs' most, shall we say, spirited player.
Jones walked into an interview room for a news conference last week with his helmet on.
“Just came from practice,” he said.
He answered questions about his position, the defense, the team overall, then was asked about the team moving on at quarterback from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes.
Jones served a reminder that he remains an option to play at the position.
“I haven’t moved on,” Jones said. “It’s coming. It will be like a Wildcat play. You can’t tell the audience what’s going on. You’ve just to go — boom! — pop it on them.”
Somehow, seeing the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones taking a spot in the backfield may provide a clue something unusual is about to occur.
Even if Jones makes his offensive debut this year, the Chiefs will happily take the continued improvement on defense from their first selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.
“Elevation, that's the key,” Jones said. “Getting better every year in my all-around game and being a more vocal leader. I think I was kind of silent last year.”
No indication there if Jones was being serious, but put it this way: He put together a quietly solid second season as an NFL defensive tackle.
The numbers were nice — 6 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception in a Week 2 victory over the Eagles.
But there was more. Pro Football Focus charted him with 42 defensive pressures and recently listed Jones as one of the top 10 players “primed” for their first appearance in the site’s ranking of the NFL’s top 101 players.
Jones takes his role as a leader seriously, in his own way. Asked how he works with the younger players, including the five defenders drafted by the Chiefs in April, Jones suggested they get the same treatment he presumably got as a rookie.
“You know, I’ll curse them out,” Jones said. “I’ll get them to buy me lunch, feed them all these stories that they have to do all of this extra stuff, which they don’t really have to do.”
Jones has already developed bonds with younger players, especially Breeland Speaks. They’re connected by draft position — both were the Chiefs’ top pick and they went in the second round — and the Egg Bowl, with Jones hailing from Mississippi State and Speaks from Ole Miss. Jones isn’t shy about dropping some SEC knowledge on the proceedings.
“This is an SEC guy right here,” Jones said. “No disrespect to any other conference but the SEC is the best conference hands down. They have the best players, best offensive linemen, best defensive linemen, including me.”
A lesson Jones learned in college has helped him progress through his professional career. As a rookie, he was taken under the wing of Dontari Poe, who signed with the Falcons after the season.
Last year, Jones was part of a defense that included Chiefs career tackles leader Derrick Johnson, five-time Pro Bowler Tamba Hali and All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters. They’re among many defensive players who have moved on.
Safety Eric Berry is returning. So are outside linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford. But the main man up front is Jones.
“I learned this in college,” Jones said. “No team is the same every season.
“Every year it’s a different teams, a different group of guys you can connect with.”
And you can get to buy lunch.
