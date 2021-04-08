O.J. Simpson congratulates Sam Darnold on ‘fresh start,’ tells Deshaun Watson he knows ‘what accusations can do to your reputation’

Former football star and ex-con O.J. Simpson can relate to the plights of recently traded Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and embattled Houston Texans play-caller DeShaun Watson, who is fighting more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct.

Simpson, who beat a double murder charge in 1995 but was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, used Twitter while “on vacation playing golf from playing golf” Thursday to weigh in on the fate of the two NFL stars currently making headlines.

“I am so happy for Sam Darnold that he got away from the Jets,” Simpson said.

The Hall of Fame running back said Darnold and former Jets coach Adam Gase were a bad match and speculated the 23-year-old passer may do well in his new gig with the Carolina Panthers, where he’ll have more weapons on offense. Darnold, like Simpson, played football at the University of Southern California.

Simpson also expressed support for Watson, who has not been charged with any crimes, but stands accused of improper behavior with scores of massage therapists.

“Now, I’m a big fan of Deshaun’s — the man always had a sterling reputation and I’m a guy that knows what accusations can do your reputation,” the 73-year-old golf enthusiast chuckled.

Simpson was acquitted in the brutal murder of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 in a highly controversial trial featuring an all-star defense team. He was later found responsible for wrongful death in a civil court. The former Buffalo Bill continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Simpson said he’s a “little confused” that so many women have spoken out against Watson, the 25-year-old star whose career has included accolades tied to commendable citizenship.

“I would hate not to see him play again and I know we got to let the system work itself out, but my prayers are with him,” Simpson said before reminding his followers to wear a mask and get inoculated, then signing off.

Some of Simpson’s Twitter following reminded him of his checkered past while others praised his football analysis.

“He will fit like a glove in Carolina eh?” asked one joker, referring to the murder trial where Simpson’s defense team argued their client wasn’t the killer because a glove found at the scene didn’t appear to fit his hand.

“OJ knows a lot about fresh starts,” tweeted one follower. “Good person to listen to on this matter.”

One person on Twitter loved that Simpson joked about going on a golf vacation to get away from golfing at home.

“All time line,” that apparent fan wrote.