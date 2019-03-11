Report: Lions’ big free-agent get will be Trey Flowers on a 5-year deal

The Detroit Lions reportedly are close to signing New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Flowers, who played for the Patriots from 2015-18, was considered one of the Lions' top targets in free agency. With New England last season, he made 57 tackles, including nine for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Schefter, sighting sources, said the deal will be for five years.
Flowers was the third ex-Patriot to reach an agreement with the Lions on Monday, two days before the opening of free agency on Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
The Lions made a deal to sign wide receiver Danny Amendola, then found help at nickel cornerback by adding Justin Coleman.
Adding Flowers fills a big need for the Lions, who were in need of a rush end to potentially replace Ziggy Ansah.
Comments