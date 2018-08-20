Fantasy Football 2018 preview: NFC East

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2018 preview of the NFC East, the sixth of eight division profiles leading to draft season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Most fantasy owners with the top overall pick in re-draft leagues are deciding between Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell. They're making a mistake if they don't at least consider Elliott. Over his first 25 games, the Cowboy tailback has been historically good. He's averaged almost 130 total yards and a touchdown per game. With inexperienced receiver and tight end groups, I expect Elliott to be heavily featured this season, especially with last year's suspension ordeal behind him.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Michael Gallup, WR
The rookie was highly productive at Colorado State and he's done nothing but impress since being drafted. Of all the first year wideouts, he has the clearest path to being his team's WR1. It's only a matter of time before he becomes Dak Prescott's go-to receiver. He's definitely worth a flier pick in the later rounds of your re-draft leagues.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Allen Hurns, WR
If Hurns found a way to be relevant in fantasy with Blake Bortles as his quarterback, he'll certainly find a way to return value with Prescott, especially while he's a WR1 in the beginning of the season. There are injury concerns and Gallup will push him from the beginning.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Dak Prescott, QB
Elliott will clearly be the focus of this offense, and while there is potential with his revamped passing weapons, it will take some time for everything to gel.
NEW YORK GIANTS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Odell Beckham, Jr., WR
A generational talent, don't be too concerned with a phenom rookie running back eating too much into his targets. His per 16 game averages from his first three seasons: 170 targets, 107 receptions, 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns. Even if he produces 80 percent of those numbers, he's a WR1.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley, RB
Barkley will be the top overall pick in most dynasty and keeper drafts, while being a likely top 15 selection in re-draft leagues. If the Giants didn't believe he was another generational talent, they wouldn't have selected him No. 2 overall. He will receive every opportunity to succeed.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Sterling Shepard, WR
Most weeks, opposing defenses won't be able to account for Shepard due to all the talent surrounding him. Make no mistake, Shepard is just as talented. Draft him with WR3/flex expectations, but understand there's significant week-to-week upside.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Evan Engram, TE
Owners are drafting Engram with top five expectations. Remember, he was essentially Eli Manning's only healthy option last season. Beckham is back and Barkley will require his touches, severely limiting Engram's opportunities in this offense this time around.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2018 Fantasy MVP: Eagles D/ST
The additions of Michael Bennett and a healthy Sidney Jones will only make this Super Bowl-winning unit better. It's the only defense-special teams in fantasy to score at least five touchdowns in each of the past three seasons.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Dallas Goedert, TE
Goedert is worthy of a second rounder in your dynasty or keeper drafts. He'll shoot up the tight end rankings if Zach Ertz misses any time. Trey Burton managed five touchdowns on 23 receptions in this role last season.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Corey Clement, RB
With Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Clement healthy this backfield will be a fantasy nightmare. However, I don't expect Ajayi or Sproles to maintain their health throughout the entire season. Clement is ridiculously talented. He made a significant impact last year with little opportunity, scoring six touchdowns on only 84 touches during the regular season and scoring another TD with over 100 receiving yards in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Carson Wentz, QB
I still expect Wentz to be good enough to keep the Eagles at the top of the standings, but with his recovery from an ACL tear and likely touchdown regression, it's asking too much for him to be a top-five option at quarterback (and that's where you'd likely have to draft him).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Jamison Crowder, WR
Crowder and new quarterback Alex Smith are a perfect match. Crowder creates separation at an elite level and is a master of the underneath routes. Captain Check-down will always know where Crowder is on the field, which could especially pay dividends in the red-zone.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Martez Carter, RB
This obviously would have been Derrius Guice before the ACL tear, and there's a chance the Grambling State product ends up on the practice squad to begin the season, but there's a lot to like in this small package (he's 5-foot-7, 193 pounds). The comparisons to the Bears' Tarik Cohen are apt. He's an explosive runner who is a gifted receiver out of the backfield. If something happens to Chris Thompson, the undersized dynamo could step right in.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Paul Richardson, WR
Richardson is drawing comparisons to former Redskin speedster DeSean Jackson early in training camp, which likely means he will be inconsistent week-to-week, but also capable of single-handedly winning you two or three weeks per season.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Jordan Reed, TE
The new narrative is if you can get 10-to-12 games out of Reed, you'll likely get a top-five tight end, which would really only make sense if you could land him somewhere around the ninth round or so. The reality is Reed is the most injury-prone elite player in fantasy. If he falls past the threshold we just discussed, I don't blame you for considering it, but any time before, forget about it.
