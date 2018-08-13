Team goes crazy after lineman Dontari Poe makes catch

Tempers flared during a joint practice session between Washington and the New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Washington’s Morgan Moses.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff, Brooke Pryor and Lynn Worthy deliver an update from training camp in St. Joseph before the first preseason game on Aug. 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.