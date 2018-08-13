Team goes crazy after lineman Dontari Poe makes catch

364 pound lineman catching a punt makes Panthers team go wild.
Washington, New York brawl during joint practice

Tempers flared during a joint practice session between Washington and the New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Washington’s Morgan Moses.

