Lakers welcome back fans, but can’t get win against Celtics

LOS ANGELES — Eight seconds had passed before three words made it clear that basketball was on its way back to being, at least sort of, normal.

“Come on, ref!” someone shouted at the sound of the first whistle.

“Normal” is a word that can’t be used without some serious qualifiers, not with the pandemic still in force, not with the precautions and rules caused by it still so prevalent. But all the seats at Staples Center weren’t empty as things took a small step in the direction of how it used to be — it was just the fans in the stands making the Lakers feel that way.

Star forward Anthony Davis, who hasn’t played for the Lakers since Feb. 14, has been cleared to practice, opening the door for his return sometime next week, though coach Frank Vogel said it wasn’t out of the question that it could even be sooner.

“He has been cleared for full on-court activity, full practice, anything we want to do with him to begin his real ramp up in return to play,” Vogel said before the Lakers’ 121-113 loss to Boston. “All the court work he’s been doing to this point has been to get him to be fully cleared to participate in full practice.”

The plan, once Davis is cleared to play, is to use him in light minutes as he returns to form. Davis was inactive Thursday for the 28th straight game.

“Whenever it is that he returns, it’s not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes a night. Especially with the nature of practice and how shorthanded we are, he’s going to have to use some games to try to get himself back in shape,” Vogel said. “So the first two games he’s back will likely be short-minute performances, with probably like a 15-minute minutes restriction or something like that and build up from there.”

Even without Davis and LeBron James, Thursday’s game against the Celtics had the best atmosphere of any in Los Angeles this year. Fans hadn’t been able to watch basketball at Staples Center in 401 days — since March 10, 2020.

People began trickling in once doors opened at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start, adjusting to a world of phone-ordered concessions, mandatory mask wearing and a total banning of bags. In total, 1,915 attended Thursday’s game.

The Lakers hope to continue to increase capacity as they get more comfortable with county and state health and safety measures.