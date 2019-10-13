NASCAR & Auto Racing
It’s race week in KC. Here is the NASCAR schedule for racing at Kansas Speedway
Here is the schedule for this week’s NASCAR goings-on at Kansas Speedway. This is the racing schedule for the Monster Energy playoffs in KC.
Friday
11:30: Grandstand gates open
Noon: ARCA Menards Series practice
2:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice
3:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
4:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice
5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
7:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series driver introductions
7:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series race
Saturday
8 a.m.: Parking lots and grandstand gates open
11:05 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying
12:15 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver/crew chief meeting
12:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver introductions
2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300
Sunday
6 a.m.: Parking lots open
8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
10:15 a.m.: Crossover gates to infield open
11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Race Concert
12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
