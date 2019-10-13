It’s race week in KC. Here is the NASCAR schedule for racing at Kansas Speedway

SHARE COPY LINK

Here is the schedule for this week’s NASCAR goings-on at Kansas Speedway. This is the racing schedule for the Monster Energy playoffs in KC.

Friday

11:30: Grandstand gates open

Noon: ARCA Menards Series practice

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice

3:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

7:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series driver introductions

7:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series race

Saturday

8 a.m.: Parking lots and grandstand gates open

11:05 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying

12:15 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver/crew chief meeting

12:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver introductions

2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300

Sunday

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

10:15 a.m.: Crossover gates to infield open

11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Race Concert

12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400