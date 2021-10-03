Johnny Russell scores twice as Sporting Kansas City beats the Houston Dynamo in KCK

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (R) celebrates with forward Daniel Salloi (L) after scoring the opening goal during the game between Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo on Sunday October 3, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Special to the Star

Whenever the name Preki comes up in conversation, it usually means good things.

That was certainly the case Sunday in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park, when Johnny Russell scored a penalty in the 16th minute.

Russell tied a club record of scoring in five consecutive games with his converted penalty, matching Sporting KC legend Preki’s total all the way back in 1996.

A second goal from Russell, plus one each by Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda, rounded out the total for Sporting KC. Houston’s Fafa Picault and Darwin Quintero scored for the visitors.

Russell opened the scoring just after the quarter-hour mark after he was bundled down in the box by Sam Junqua to win a penalty. The Scotsman fired the spot-kick into the bottom right corner, beating Houston goalkeeper Michael Nelson with pure speed and power.

Russell’s goals were his ninth and 10th of the season and sixth in five games, with three coming from the penalty spot.

Yet despite a strong start that saw KC take a 2-0 lead, the home side certainly didn’t make the game look easy at times. In fact, over the course of the game, the Dynamo had three goals disallowed for offsides calls.

A straightforward first half saw Kansas City enter the halftime break with a 2-0 lead, holding the Dynamo to just a single shot that flew far wide of the right-hand post.

KC’s command vanished at the start of the second half. Five minutes in, Houston’s Picault managed to get goal-side of Graham Zusi and poke home a cross.

The Dynamo seemed to have tied the game five minutes later, when Picault headed home another cross that left Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia flat-footed.

But the Houston winger’s celebration was cut short by the linesman’s flag; a double-check by the Virtual Assistant Referee confirmed Picault was off.

An equalizer still seemed imminent, but a timely goal from Kinda took the wind out of Houston’s sails. The Israeli international, who was to leave for international duty following the game, played a slick one-two with Salloi before rounding Houston’s Nelson and firing into an empty net.

The goal was Kinda’s fifth of the season. Salloi picked up his seventh assist on the strike.

Salloi’s goal in the first half was his 16th as he continues his chase for the Major League Soccer Golden Boot.

The Dynamo found the back of the net two more times after Kinda’s goal, but only one of those shots counted. Darwin Quintero pulled one back for the Dynamo with a back-post header, which counted, but Maxi Urruti was ruled offside on the other.

Russell put the game to bed in the 90th minute with one of his patented runs from the right wing followed by a slick finish into the bottom-left corner.