Daniel Salloi strengthens MVP case in Sporting KC’s 3-1 victory over FC Dallas

Daniel Salloi led Sporting Kansas City to a 3-1 victory on the road Wednesday night as the club beat FC Dallas. KC Star file photo

Major League Soccer MVP candidate Daniel Salloi endured a quiet 90 minutes in Sporting Kansas City’s weekend loss to the Seattle Sounders.

So it stood to reason that he’d want to bounce back quickly in Kansas City’s road game against FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

The Hungarian winger didn’t just simply bounce back, though. He hit an absolute barn-burner to open the scoring in Kansas City’s 3-1 win at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

It’s the first time since 2003 that Dallas has lost to the same opponent twice at home in a season. Sporting KC (14-6-7) also won at Dallas on Aug. 14, 2-0.

Salloi scored his second of the game in the 61st minute, just six minutes after Johnny Russell doubled Sporting KC’s lead from the penalty spot.

The foul that led to Russell’s converted penalty saw Dallas’ Bryan Acosta earn a straight red card and should have signaled smooth sailing for Sporting KC. But a 68th-minute goal from Ricardo Pepi drew a goal back for Dallas.

Even before Acosta’s dismissal, Sporting seemed to have the game in hand after Salloi’s opener.

When conceding first this season, Dallas hasn’t managed a single win, home or away. Kansas City also limited the hosts to just one shot on target in the first half, so when the visitors took the 2-0 lead from Russell’s spot-kick, the game appeared in the bag.

But back to Salloi’s goals.

Earlier Wednesday, mlssoccer.com released its latest MLS MVP Power Rankings. Salloi didn’t even rank in the top five, with the rankings citing that Salloi had only scored once in four games since the MLS All-Star break.

He blew those rankings out of the water in the 13th minute Wednesday.

Receiving a pass on his natural left side of the field, a beautiful touch took Salloi past Dallas’ Nkosi Tafari. Another quick touch inside gave Salloi the time and space to fire a scorcher from more than 25 yards out past Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer and into the roof of the net.

Memories of that rocket perhaps lingered in Maurer’s mind in the second half, because indecision on his part allowed Salloi to score his second goa lof the game just after the hour mark.

Once again controlling the ball down the left, this time Salloi went one-on-one with Dallas center back Bressan.

Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes has said recently that his winger is relentless in running at defenders this season, and Salloi showed that again when a smart stepover sent Bressan the wrong way and gave Salloi space in the box.

Before Maurer knew it, Salloi had fired a shot into the roof of Dallas’ net. Maurer stood flat-footed with a helpless left hand in the air where Salloi’s shot had just whizzed past.

The goals were Salloi’s 14th and 15th of the season. Russell’s goal was his eighth, and fifth in six games.

With Dallas down to 10 men following Acosta’s red card, all Sporting had to do was see out the game. The only blip came in the 68th minute, when Pepi broke through to fire past goalkeeper Tim Melia.