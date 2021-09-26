Sporting Kansas City loses to Seattle Sounders in MLS showdown at Children’s Mercy Park

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan corrals the ball as Sporting KC’s Andreu Fontas defends during the first half of Sunday night’s game in Kansas City, Kan. AP

In one of the biggest games for Sporting KC at Children’s Mercy Park since 2018’s Decision Day victory over LAFC, the hosts were unable to capitalize on home-field advantage against the Seattle Sounders.

Captain Johnny Russell scored Sporting KC’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Sounders Sunday night in Kansas City, Kan.

KC entered the game a point ahead of second-place Seattle with one more game played. At stake was some cushion at the top of the Western Conference.

A bright start from Kansas City was scuppered in the 31st minute by Cristian Roldan, whose first-time shot from 12-yards squirmed past Tim Melia’s hands and into the back of Sporting’s net.

The lead doubled in the 55th minute on a goal by Will Bruin, but Russell scored the equalizer five minutes later.

Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes had been looking for a bright start for the past couple of weeks: a fast-paced, attacking offense that didn’t give the opposition a chance to settle.

But the opening goal never came for Sporting KC. The home team got a couple of good looks, but sloppy passes turned into defensive play that was sloppy overall.

Vermes has called the Sounders the “best in the league” on several occasions this year, and they certainly punished Kansas City’s defensive mistakes Sunday night.

Controlling the ball on his right side of the defense on the half-hour mark, Graham Zusi got shepherded out to the touchline by Seattle wingback Brad Smith.

Zusi’s aimless backheel was quickly picked off and gave Smith the opportunity to attack the wide-open right side and put the ball on a plate for Roldan’s opener. Kansas City’s disjointed play continued throughout the half and the home side could consider itself lucky to enter the break down only a goal.

Sporting gifted Seattle its second goal in the second half, when center back Ilie Sanchez failed to control a ball sent into the KC box by Zusi. Zusi had a rough night; the veteran right back completed just 79% of his passes, second-fewest on the team, and picked up a late yellow card that suspends him for Wednesday’s game at FC Dallas.

Russell scored his seventh goal of the season just five minutes later, igniting a raucous Children’s Mercy Park. The Scottish winger picked up Luis Martins’ deep free kick on the back side of Seattle’s box, firing low and hard. His shot deflected off Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the net.

Sporting kC continued to pepper Frei’s goal, taking 14 shots in total, but was unable to find the equalizer despite controlling much of the final 30 minutes.

KC dropped two points behind the Sounders having played an extra game, but travels to Seattle Oct. 23 for a rematch at Lumen Field.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 8:21 PM.