Why Sporting KC is so strong on the road, and why that may help against LAFC this week

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi celebrates with Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (left) and teammates after scoring the winning goal during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Special to The Star

An old saying in sports advises that it’s difficult to beat the same team three times in a single season. Sporting Kansas City will be looking to dispel that notion Friday night in Los Angeles.

It’ll be the third time this season that Sporting KC has played LAFC, with a 2-1 win at home in late June and 4-1 victory at Banc of California Stadium less than a month ago.

“It’s going to be tough; we know that,” Sporting defender Luis Martins said of Friday’s matchup, set for 9 p.m. Central Time. “We know we beat them twice, but the first game was tough at home and the second we had a great first half. So we know we need to be on our best performance to beat them this Friday.”

LAFC has historically been dominant at home, but an eight-game winless streak has Friday night’s hosts mired in 11th place in the Western Conference standings — unfamiliar territory for a team that won the Supporters Shield just two years ago.

LAFC has also betrayed its typical strong form at home, winning just four games there all season. And now they get a Sporting KC side that has accumulated the third-most road points (20) in all of Major League Soccer this season. A win or tie on Friday would be Sporting’s seventh straight undefeated road game, tying a regular-season club record.

Sporting KC has had its own issues at home this season, going 5-1-5 at Children’s Mercy Park, and is winless in its last four league home games. Sporting’s last home victory? Against LAFC on June 26.

But Sporting is also 6-3-2 away from home, meaning KC has gained just as many points on the road as it has on home turf. It’s certainly an unusual stat for a soccer team.

Some of the explanation lies in how teams have been setting themselves up at home compared to on the road against Sporting. Martins said opponents tend to sit back and absorb pressure when playing at Children’s Mercy Park but seem to feel the need to attack when playing SKC in their home stadiums.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia alluded to this earlier in the season, and there’s proof in the numbers. Kansas City has enjoyed a dominant 58.2% possession average in 11 home games this year; on the road, that average drops to 48.9%.

Of Sporting KC’s 10 best games this season in terms of possession, only one occurred away from Children’s Mercy Park: KC racked up 65% possession in a 2-1 loss June 19 at Portland.

Meanwhile, just one Sporting home game ranks in the bottom 10 for possession this season: a 1-1 tie with Orlando in April in which KC recorded a season-low 40% possession.

The possession at home is clearly there for Kansas City, but that’s because teams let KC control the ball and opt to attack on quick breaks when Sporting loses possession.

On the road, KC spends more time attacking the opposing goal than trying to break down a 10-man defensive wall.

“When we play on the road, they need to play the game against us as they play at home — they need to play,” Martins said. “So that’s good for the game, that’s good for the fans and it’s good for everyone, and for us, we feel comfortable playing against teams like that.”

LAFC controls a more modest 54.6% at Banc of California Stadium, showing a willingness to keep possession but not dominate the opposition. This possession-based approach, combined with LAFC’s struggles at home this year and Sporting’s success on the road, that paints a positive pre-game picture for Friday night’s visitors.

Martins scored his first MLS goal the last time Sporting KC visited Banc of California Stadium. He’s looking forward to another game on the front foot Friday, keying in on KC’s two outside backs to do damage down the wings.

“The outside backs on this team, we both have a huge (role in) the team building,” Martins said. “We just need to do our job and help the team attack and defend. First of all, we are defenders, and we need to defend well. And after, if we can help the team offensively, it’s great.”