Sporting Kansas City fails to get anything going in 4-0 defeat on the road to LAFC

Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. on July 31, 2021. Special to The Star

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes hasn’t shied away from making his feelings public regarding officiating in Major League Soccer this season, and once again he’ll feel hard done by from Friday night.

A straight red card to Roger Espinoza on the hour mark following a check with the Virtual Assistant Referee played a huge role in Sporting KC’s 4-0 loss to LAFC at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The loss extends Sporting KC’s winless streak to four games.

To rub salt in the world for Kansas City, the victory for LAFC snapped an eight-game winless streak.

A pair of headed goals from LAFC defender Mamadou Fall on either side of halftime was complemented by a 71st-minute goal from Cristian Arango and a late successful penalty from Eduard Atuesta to put the hosts out of sight.

And although Sporting KC can point to the dismissal of Espinoza for the loss, Vermes’ side certainly didn’t do themselves any favors in the game.

After a bright opening couple of minutes that saw Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell almost put the ball on a plate for Khiry Shelton, Sporting KC settled into a slow malaise that offered little going forward.

LAFC produced a solid wall of defense that Sporting KC couldn’t break down, perhaps with memories of Kansas City’s 4-1 victory in the same place less than a month ago.

The home side’s willingness to sit back mirrored the type of game that is typically played at Children’s Mercy Park this season, with Sporting KC dominating the first-half possession but falling behind against the run of play.

The 6-foot-2 frame of Fall rose above the rest following an LAFC corner to head home the opener in the 18th minute.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

But even after falling behind Kansas City failed to make any sort of serious threat at the LA goal. Sporting’s only shot on target of the half came from the foot of Alan Pulido from 25 yards out, but it barely troubled LA keeper Tomas Romero.

New signing Jose Mauri made his debut for Kansas City in the midfield, slotting into the defensive midfield slot. The Argentine-Italian midfielder didn’t produce anything special but was unable to contribute going forward as Kansas City failed to break through the LA defensive lines.

Kansas City’s lethargic play continued through to the second half, and things went from bad to worse when Espinoza was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Arango.

The Honduran midfielder, who’s known to have a propensity for being carded, had his eyes on the ball but happened to bring his studs down on Arango’s ankle.

Espinoza’s red card is the second in as many road games for KC following the sending off of Remi Walter against Minnesota United on Aug. 21.

The man advantage for LA quickly showed as the hosts scored three more goals. An 81st-minute goal from Ilie Sanchez looked to have given KC a little bit of hope, but it was quickly chalked off for offside.

Kansas City gets an eight-day break before playing host to the Chicago Fire on Sept. 11.