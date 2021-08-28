Sporting KC falls short of victory at home again, plays to a 1-1 tie with Colorado

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) takes a shot that was blocked by Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

For as long as Sporting Kansas City has played in Children’s Mercy Park, the venue has been one of the toughest stadiums to play at for road teams in Major League Soccer.

But for the fifth straight game in all competitions, Sporting Kansas City failed to win at its home park, tying against the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday night.

A 17th-minute goal from Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis was neutralized by a Johnny Russell free kick late in the first half on Saturday.

And once again, Kansas City controlled the passage of play over the course of play in front of its home crowd but couldn’t find that winning goal.

The home side finished with 58% of possession, and that dominance showed as Sporting KC created chance after chance.

But it was the Rapids who opened the scoring on a fortunate bounce off a blocked shot from Graham Zusi that fell right back to Lewis who was able to dispatch the rebound.

The goal signaled the eight time that Sporting KC has given up the first goal this season.

The goal was a flash in a pan for Colorado, who mostly sat back in its own half for most of the game. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hit the post midway through the second half, and substitute Cole Bassett missed in the final minutes for Colorado’s only opportunities in the second half.

Otherwise, it was all Kansas City.

The home side peppered Colorado’s goal throughout the game, including a header off the top of the crossbar from Russell in the 36th minute.

The Sporting KC captain bounced back from that disappointment, managing to find the equalizer in the 41st minute, dispatching a 25-yard free kick following a foul on Gadi Kinda.

Russell’s free kick didn’t come close to the corner, but the speed and dip on the ball left Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough frozen as the ball squeezed under the bar and into the back of the net.

But Sporting KC was unable to find the winner at home once again, but not for a lack of effort.

Kansas City came close on several occasions throughout the second half, most notably seeing an attempt from Russell cleared off the goal line in the 89th minute.

Attempts from winger Daniel Salloi and midfielder Ilie Sanchez were also scuppered by the Rapids’ Yarbrough throughout the half.

And despite that dominance, it was Colorado that missed the chance of the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Attacking on the break, Rapids homegrown Bassett found himself unmarked in the box but smacked his shot off the crossbar from 10 yards out on the final play of the game.

The tie keeps Sporting KC ahead of the Rapids in the Western Conference standings, but Colorado is just two points behind with two games in hand on Sporting KC.