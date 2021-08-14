Sporting KC

Pulido, Salloi lead the way as Sporting Kansas City claims road victory over FC Dallas

By Shaun Goodwin Special to The Star

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido, right, takes control of the ball in front of FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead, during the first half Saturday night in Frisco, Texas. LM Otero AP

Daniel Salloi continued his torrid assault on opposing defenses and Alan Pulido scored for the third time in his last three starts, leading Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 road victory at FC Dallas Saturday night.

It was Sporting KC’s sixth road win of the season, moving the club into the MLS Western Conference lead.

Pulido put Sporting KC on the board in the 12th minute, netting his eighth goal of the season.

Salloi scored Sporting KC’s second goal in the 63rd minute. He’s now tied for most goals in MLS this season, with 11. He also has six assists.

