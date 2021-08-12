SportsBeat KC: Peter Vermes’ Cup conundrum and who’s the best soccer player on earth?

León players celebrate after midfielder Santiago Colombatto scored a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

To be or not to be ... at full strength.

That was the question for Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes this week as his team drew a Leagues Cup game in the heart of a busy stretch of MLS games. Sporting KC lost the match against Club Leon of Liga MX Tuesday at Children’s Mercy Park, and in this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Shaun Goodwin, who covers soccer for The Star, speaks to the conundrum with host Blair Kerkhoff.

After a break, we wonder how close KC NWSL might be to grabbing its first victory, and the transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain opens the door to this discussion: Is Messi the best soccer player in the world, perhaps ever?

