Leagues Cup offers good continental experience and ‘big challenge’ for Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes announced Monday that he and two unnamed players are in the MLS’s safety protocol for COVID and could miss Wednesday’s home match vs. the Earthquakes. Nick Tre. Smith/KC Star file photo

A slightly different challenge awaits Sporting Kansas City Tuesday night.

For the first time in club history, Sporting KC will compete in the Leagues Cup, which pits the best Major League Soccer teams against top squads from Liga MX, Mexico’s top division.

The competition includes a total of eight teams — four from each league. Sporting KC’s next challenge in the tourney is a quarterfinal date against Club Leon at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The fixture has drawn the ire of many Sporting KC fans. The club is in the middle of a brutal stretch of games that has already resulted in assorted bumps and bruises.

But Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes is adamant about the club’s desire to bring home its first continental trophy. Toward that end, Vermes rested key players Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell during Saturday’s 0-0 tie at Colorado.

Guys like goalkeeper John Pulksamp, defender Kaveh Rad and midfielder Cam Duke could all earn minutes Tuesday night as Vermes looks to find the balance between rotation and competitiveness.

“A lot of them (homegrown players) don’t have a lot of international experience, but these are the games that can provide them with a great experience,” Vermes said. “I think the other part of it too is, as I say to all the players, every time you get a chance to step on the field it’s an opportunity for you.”

The last time KC played in a continental competition was the 2019 Concacaf Champions League. Sporting reached the semifinals before being swept aside 10-2 on aggregate by Mexico’s Monterrey.

Midfielder Ilie Sanchez is one of 10 players on the current SKC roster who were also on the roster at the time of that game. He’s eager to set things straight against teams from Liga MX.

“Just try to stay positive,” Sanchez said. “Not just the players, but the coaching staff and all the members around the team, media and the fans, and try to do our best job tomorrow night.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

One player who wasn’t with the Sporting KC for 2019’s CCL campaign — but perhaps has more knowledge about Leon than anyone else on the squad — is Pulido. Before joining Sporting KC, Pulido spent nine years with Tigres and C.D. Guadalajara.

“It will be good for them to adapt to this kind of level,” Pulido said of his younger teammates. “I have spoken with them and tried to give them a few tips against this kind of league and this team. I am optimistic that they will do very well.”

The game is an intriguing matchup of two teams that are relatively even in strength, according to FiveThirtyEight’s soccer rankings. The rankings put Sporting KC 227th in the world, with Leon slightly ahead of that: 217th.

Of course, rankings ultimately mean nothing. But Sanchez said Sporting KC has a good grasp of what to expect.

“The system that they play is not a new system for us to learn how to play against,” he said. “So just trying to scout individually their players, be ready for their strengths, and trying to take advantage of their weaknesses.

“We may have a little bit more respect at the beginning of the game because we don’t know them that well, but it’s going to be easy to overcome with a little bit more energy and attitude from the start.”

For Leon, Ecuadorian right-winger Angel Mena scored 17 goals last season and has 50 in all competition since the start of 2019. Also dangerous are defenders Stiven Barreiro and William Tesillo and veteran winger Luis Montes — all of whom helped Leon capture the Apertura title last December.

“With teams like Leon you have to be good with the ball,” Vermes said. “You can’t give the ball up in dangerous areas because they have so many weapons in their arsenal.”