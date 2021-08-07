Sporting Kansas City hangs tough, earns a tie on the road against Colorado Rapids

Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. on July 31, 2021. Special to The Star

If there’s any manager in Major League Soccer who would settle for a point on the road, it certainly isn’t Peter Vermes. The veteran Sporting Kansas City head coach has been notorious for his winning attitude ever since his playing days in the 1990s.

So when he said on Bally Sports Midwest at halftime of Saturday night’s game at the Colorado Rapids that the goal was just to get to the break at least on level terms, it came as a slight surprise.

That’s not to say that his end goal was to just earn a point, even if the game did end up in a 0-0 stalemate.

But when looking at Kansas City’s starting lineup, Vermes’ halftime comments make perfect sense.

Playing on the road at Dicks Sporting Goods Park against the fourth-placed Rapids, a place KC hasn’t won at since 2014, was always going to be a difficult task.

Overcoming that unwanted record was made even more difficult in the middle of a hectic schedule that’s already beginning to wear on the legs of KC’s players.

So when Vermes rolled out a 3-5-2 starting formation — a rare change from his regular 4-3-3 — that handed an MLS debut to Grayson Barber and rare starts to Wilson Harris, Amadou Dia and Roberto Puncec, fans might have been reasonably cautious.

Regular starters Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell didn’t make an appearance,as both rested, Khiry Shelton was ruled out with an injury sustained midweek, and Ilie Sanchez also missed the game due to yellow card accumulation.

After 45 minutes, Kansas City could count themselves fairly lucky to have headed into the break on even terms at 0-0.

On offense, Kansas City managed to get itself into some dangerous positions down the wings, specifically with wingbacks Dia and Jaylin Lindsey making overlapping runs. But the final pass into the box never managed to find its target.

The front two of Barber and Wilson also struggled to create any clear-cut chances throughout the opening five. A 20-yard shot from Barber that sailed high and wide was the best chance KC could muster.

Defensively, the two wingbacks would be able to drop back into defensive positions on slow-developing plays. But on quick Colorado counter-attacks, Colorado forward Michael Barrios burned Puncec on multiple occasions as the Croatian centerback struggled with Barrios’ pace in a back three system.

If not for a couple of good saves from KC goalkeeper Tim Melia, including one on the stroke of halftime with his foot off a shot from Jack Price, KC would have been down at the half.

That was when Vermes said he was satisfied to be going into the break on level terms, but wanted more from his team in the second half.

So it was no surprise to see midfielder Cam Duke replace Puncec at halftime, filing into the midfield and allowing Sporting to revert back to its regular 4-3-3.

The changes gave Kansas City a more familiar look and feel and also helped KC fight back into the game.

Star striker Alan Pulido also came on as a substitute for Harris on the hour mark. The Mexican striker almost scored six minutes later after receiving an excellent pass from Gadi Kinda, but Pulido’s shot was just clipped wide by Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar.

But it was once again Melia who was the star of the show in the second half, making multiple game-saving saves.

The veteran goalkeeper made three saves, with the highlight coming in the 75th minute when he tipped a close-range header over the bar from the head of Mark-Anthony Kaye.

The tie means Kansas City can fall to second in the Western Conference via the goals-won tiebreaker if the LA Galaxy defeats Vancouver on Sunday.