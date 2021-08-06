SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC dives into transfer pool & should USWNT be OK with bronze?

United States’ Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) AP

One out the door, another in for Sporting Kansas City. The Gianluca Busio transfer to Venezia FC in Italy became official, and so did the team’s signing of Jose Mauri, an Argentine-Italian midfielder. We talk about both on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with Shaun Goodwin and Cora Hall.

Also on the menu: Sporting KC has been on fire, a 4-1 triumph at LAFC as its latest conquest. Daniel Salloi continues to impress and was named to the MLS All-Star team.

The United States Women’s National Team, coached by Kansas City’s Vlatko Andonovski, claimed an Olympic medal but not the one they had hoped, and KC NWSL was reprented in the Olympic gold-medal match.

Story links:

Busio’s move to Italy is the latest of MLS homegrown talents taking the next step

Sporting KC transfers Gianluca Busio to Italian Serie A club. Here are the details

Sporting KC records historic win at LAFC and is on top of the Western Conference