Sporting KC adds transfer midfielder José Mauri amid Gianluca Busio departure rumors

With the Major League Soccer trade deadline looming Thursday night and rumors swirling around the departure of midfielder Gianluca Busio, Sporting Kansas City has swooped for midfield reinforcement.

Kansas City has reached a deal with Argentine-Italian midfielder José Mauri on a free transfer through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, sources told The Star on Thursday afternoon. He will occupy an international roster spot on the team.

The Star also learned that Sporting Kansas City does not expect to make any further transfer announcements Thursday. Clubs can still announce trades following the trade deadline as long as the deal is completed before the deadline Thursday night.

Mauri, 25, arrives in Kansas City following a two-year stint with Argentine first division side Talleres de Cordoba. Despite being Argentine-born, Mauri first made an impact in Italy’s Serie A, playing for Parma, Empoli and European giants AC Milan from 2013-19.

He plays as both a traditional six and eight, filling the gap that will be left open when Busio presumably leaves Kansas City in the near future. Busio returned to Kansas City following the United States’ Gold Cup victory but was not including the matchday squad for KC’s 4-1 win over LAFC on Wednesday night that put Sporting back in first place in the MLS Western Conference.

Mauri moved to Italy in 2012 to join Parma’s youth ranks and made his professional debut a year later at the age of 17. He joined AC Milan following a stellar 2014-15 season which saw him play the most minutes of any teenager in Serie A and went on to make 21 appearances for Milian on either side of a loan stint at Empoli.

Since his arrival in Italy, he has earned Italian citizenship through his grandmother’s side of the family and has represented Italy at the youth level.

Mauri most recently helped Talleres to a midtable finish in the 2019-20 season, making 13 appearances for the Argentine side primarily as a defensive midfielder

He has also made four Argentine top-flight appearances between April and May 2021 as well as three Copa Sudamericana appearances through the month of May but has not played recently due to the summer break in Argentina.