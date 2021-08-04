Sporting KC records historic win at LAFC and is on top of the Western Conference

Sporting KC Head Coach Peter Vermes reacts to a call on the field during the match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on July 31, 2021. Special to The Star

Following Sporting Kansas City’s 3-1 victory at the Seattle Sounders last week, Peter Vermes was adamant that fans shouldn’t read too much into such a dominant victory over the conference leaders. He said that neither team was at full strength and the win certainly wasn’t a statement to the league.

If that win wasn’t a statement, Wednesday night’s certainly was. Traveling to the Southern California coast with a full-strength squad, Kansas City became the first road team to score four goals on Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium en route to a 4-1 victory.

Newly announced Major League Soccer All-Star Daniel Salloi was joined by Alan Pulido, Luis Martins and Gadi Kinda as goalscorers on the night.

Salloi also provided the assist on Martins’ goal to bring his goal contributions for the season up to a league-best 15.

A tough night may have been on the cards for LAFC before the first kick had even been taken as the hosts entered the game without starting defenders Eddie Segura and 2021 MLS All-Star selection Jesús David Murillo.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that LAFC fielded a full-strength team across the rest of the field, including 2021 MLS All-Stars Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta.

The loss of Segura and Murillo forced LAFC to put together a patched-together backline, including several fullbacks playing in central positions.

One of those players was Marco Farfan, who along with Tristan Blackmon exhibited poor communication to open the door for KC’s opening goal.

A long clearance from Graham Zusi bounced through to the pair of defenders, but as neither committed or communicated with goalkeeper Tomas Romero, KC’s Khiry Shelton burst through the duo to put himself in pole position.

Shelton was ultimately clattered by Romero as he charged out, allowing the ball to bounce out to Pulido, who passed into an open net in the 20th minute.

Martins doubled the lead eight minutes later with his first MLS goal, but it was Salloi who took over for the next two goals.

Receiving the ball out wide, Salloi charged into LA’s box before cutting the ball back into the path of Martins, allowing the defender to slide home into the far right corner.

Salloi then added a third in the 36th minute, volleying home at the near post from a low Zusi cross.

Salloi’s goal signaled the first time since 2010 that Sporting KC has scored three goals in the first half on the road.

SHOWTIME SALLOI FOR THREE! pic.twitter.com/0iDA5zwItX — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 5, 2021

The Hungarian winger’s command of the game will be a bittersweet pill for LAFC coach Bob Bradley to swallow. Salloi was announced as one of Bradley’s 13 coach’s picks for the All-Star game earlier on Wednesday, giving the LAFC coach an in-person glimpse at the type of player he’ll be coaching at the All-Star game on Aug. 25.

Salloi also scored the late winner for Sporting KC in the first fixture between the two teams in late June.

LAFC pushed Kansas City hard in the second half as it fought to get back into the game, taking 21 shots on goal but unbelievably only getting one of those on target.

Unfortunately for Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia, that one shot on target found the back of the net as Danny Musovski broke through in the 82nd minute.

But by then the game was already out of sight thanks to a 58th-minute header from Kansas City off the foot of Zusi for his second assist of the night.

Thanks to Seattle’s 1-1 tie earlier in the night, Kansas City has moved to top spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand over Seattle.