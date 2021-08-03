Tough stretch of games ahead for Sporting KC as trade deadline looms

Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio attacks through the defense during a match between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Special to The Star

On Wednesday evening Sporting Kansas City will be in Los Angeles for a late-night kickoff against LAFC. Just three days later, Kansas City will be 5,200 feet above sea level playing the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Another three days after the Colorado game Kansas City will be back home on Aug. 10 to take on 2020 Torneo Guardianes Club Leon in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup, which pits the top Major League Soccer teams against the best Mexican teams from Liga MX.

And finally, another four days after that game on the following Saturday, KC must travel to the heat of Texas for a road game at FC Dallas, who defeated Kansas City 2-1 this past weekend.

For those counting at home, that’s four games in four different cities in just 11 days.

Those four games are part of a larger picture. Including the loss to Dallas last Saturday and a home game against Portland and then a road game against Minnesota later this month, Kansas City will play seven games in five different cities in just 22 days.

It’s arguably the toughest stretch of the year for Sporting KC and a true test for a team that’s making a push for the Supporters Shield.

“You hope that most of your team is healthy, you hope that guys stay healthy,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Tuesday. “That gives you a chance to rotate the roster around and put different lineups out there to keep the team fresh.”

Heading into Wednesday’s game at LAFC, Kansas City looks to be without at least two players and potentially up to four.

Midfielder Felipe Hernandez is currently away from the team for personal reasons and Cam Duke is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Vermes said that Duke is progressing well but is unsure if he will be available on Wednesday for precautionary reasons.

Sporting KC will also hope to have back both Gianluca Busio and Alan Pulido, who competed in Sunday night’s Gold Cup final. Busio’s U.S. team defeated Pulido’s Mexico 1-0 in Las Vegas.

Pulido is meeting up with the team in Los Angeles while Busio has returned to Kansas City and was at the club’s facilities on Tuesday.

Busio has been heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A team Venezia FC and it is unclear as to whether he will be available for the game at LAFC.

Venezia technical director Paolo Poggi said in an interview last week that Busio will arrive at Venezia soon while U.S. Men’s National Team teammate Reggie Cannon was filmed shouting “Venezia” at Busio during Gold Cup celebrations Sunday night before Busio hushed him.

LMAOOOO.



Reggie Cannon is screaming "VENEZIA" at Gianluca Busio, who's telling him to STFU because it's not officially announced yet pic.twitter.com/4uwW9IBqyz — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 2, 2021

One player Kansas City can count on is Portuguese left back Luis Martins, who has played a team-high 1,392 minutes for the club this season, starting all 16 games.

“Luis has been consistent since preseason,” Vermes said.

“He’s been really smart, too,” Vermes continued, referencing a moment earlier in the season in which Martins pulled himself out of a practice session because he felt a hamstring injury.

“For players to stay on the field regularly, one of the things they have to be is they have to be intelligent about where they are physically,” Vermes said.

Martins acknowledged that although the medical staff at the club are extremely knowledgeable about the fitness of every player, nobody knows his body better than himself.

“I’m 29 years old and in the past, I’ve got a couple of injuries, so right now I think I’m on top of my capacities and I know my body better than anyone,” Martins said. “Right now I feel well and feel on top of my capacities and I just need to make sure to pay attention to my body.”

Kansas City’s game at LAFC on Wednesday kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Central time at Banc of California Stadium.

Other transfer news

Aside from the rumors swirling around Busio, Kansas City has remained busy on other fronts ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Star has been told that Kansas City is in talks with at least one player ahead of the deadline. The news comes after Vermes said Tuesday that there is “a good possibility you could see some movement regarding our roster.”

The club also confirmed Tuesday morning that 18-year-old forward Tyler Freeman has been loaned to German 2. Bundesliga team Karlsruher SC for the German 2021-22 season.

Freeman, a native of Overland Park, became the second-youngest player in franchise history to sign a professional contract in October 2018 when he was 15. He’s yet to make an appearance for the first team but has been a bright spot for Sporting Kansas City II in the USL, scoring six goals and an assist in 35 games.

Vermes hopes the opportunity for Freeman to play in Germany for a season will allow the youngster to get out of the Kansas City bubble and live his own life for a while.

It’s a tactic the club used with winger Daniel Salloi, who spent time playing in Hungary before returning to Kansas City and fighting for a starting spot.

“Getting a chance to go live on his own for a little bit and be away from everybody and have to kind of manage all of that and still play and try to be successful,” Vermes said, “see what it’s like somewhere else, having to prove yourself and all of those things, I think it’s just going to be good for his growth of a player.”