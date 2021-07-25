Sporting KC gets goals from Russell, Salloi and Duke to collect sound win in Seattle

Cam Duke celebrates his first career MLS goal Sunday night against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. Sporting KC photo

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ is known around the soccer world.

‘Bend It Like Russell’ might become a saying before too long in Kansas City.

For the second time in two games, Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell sent a wicked and game-changing free kick toward goal in KC’s 3-1 road win over the Seattle Sounders Sunday night at Lumen Field.

His free kick Wednesday hit the woodwork before Daniel Salloi turned home the rebound for a late equalizer. This time, Russell’s curling free kick found the inside of the post and bounced straight into the back of Seattle’s net to open the scoring.

Salloi scored in his second straight game to round out the first half and Overland Park native Cam Duke scored his first Major League Soccer goal in the 72nd minute. Fredy Montero scored Seattle’s sole goal early in the second half.

Seattle entered the weekend giving all the indications it would eke out at least a point against Sporting in a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Sounders’ 32 points through 15 games is the best start in MLS history and Seattle’s nine goals conceded was marked a league low.

Seattle was also undefeated in 18 straight home games dating to last season.

What Seattle wasn’t prepared for was the best road team in MLS since the start of the 2020 season. Including Sunday’s win at Seattle, Kansas City has earned 29 points on the road since the start of last season.

Like many teams facing Seattle this season, Sporting KC controlled possession throughout the first half. Seattle holds one of the lowest possession percentages in the league, but it’s by design as the Sounders are happy to sit back and rely on stout defense with flurries of aggressive attacks.

But that stout defense wasn’t quite as solid on Sunday. Through the first 15 games of the season, Seattle had conceded just two first-half goals. KC matched that by intermission.

It started with Russell’s free kick on the half-hour mark when KC’s captain was hacked from behind by Seattle’s Danny Leyva. Russell and Graham Zusi stood in front of the dead ball before Russell took a quick run-up and whipped the ball past Seattle’s five-man wall and off the inside of the post.

The goal was Russell’s fourth in five games against Seattle.

Salloi doubled the lead 11 minutes later on a quick counterattack off a Seattle corner.

What looked to be a safe moment for Seattle turned quickly into a disaster as a Sounders pass was blocked by Gadi Kinda on the halfway line. Khiry Shelton collected the loose ball and ran into open space before switching the ball back across the box for Salloi to smash home for his ninth goal of the season.

A flurry of Seattle attacks gave the home team some hope in the 51st minute after a moment of pinball in the box allowed Montero to slide one home into an empty net. Melia made up for that a few minutes later with a fingertip save on a shot by league-leading goalscorer Raul Ruidiaz.

The increased pressure from Seattle forced Kansas City into a rare double-six pivot with Remi Walter and Ilie Sanchez, leaving substitute Duke as the sole attack-minded midfielder in the final 25 minutes of the game.

That didn’t stop Duke. Three minutes after subbing in, the Homegrown latched onto a lobbed cross from Zusi and volleyed it past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland.

With three goals Sunday, KC has scored a quarter of all goals scored against Seattle this season.

The win puts Kansas City just two points behind Seattle in the West with a game in hand and three points behind the New England Revolution in the Supporters Shield standings with a game in hand.