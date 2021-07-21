Late goal salvages draw for Sporting Kansas City against San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell beats San Jose Earthquakes player Nathan Cardoso in the first half of the match between Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park Wednesday, July 21, 2021. It was 0-0 at the half. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Wednesday night marked the first time in nearly 12 years that Sporting Kansas City played a competitive game without Peter Vermes on the sidelines.

With Vermes unable to coach because of MLS safety protocols for COVID-19, assistant coach Kerry Zavagnin got the call as Sporting KC scored late to earn a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the 53rd minute against the run of play when centerback Nathan Cardoso flicked in a header.

Sporting players thought they had won a penalty in the 87th minute, when Johnny Russell was caught by a trailing leg in the San Jose box. The KC captain stayed on his feet through the play.

After initially calling a penalty, center referee Joseph Dickerson consulted the Virtual Assistant Referee, or VAR, and rescinded it.

But matter not, as just minutes later Daniel Salloi tied the game in the third minute of stoppage time, tapping in the rebound of a Russell free kick that doinked down off the left post.

Under Zavagnin, Kansas City played no differently than usual. Zavagnin has been Vermes’ assistant since the latter took over as head coach in 2009. So perhaps it should’ve come as no surprise that the tactical transition was a smooth one, even if the team was still called the Wizards — and playing at CommunityAmerica Ballpark — the last time Vermes wasn’t stoically pacing the coach’s box.

Kansas City was hurt by a lack of options. The team was already without Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio because of their respective international call-ups.

The adversity was compounded Monday when the club announced that two unnamed players were unavailable due to league COVID protocols. Midfielder Felipe Hernandez also left the team temporarily this week for personal reasons.

Cameron Duke earned his first start of the season and looked the part. Every time the 20-year-old midfielder got the ball, he drove into the attack to make things happen. He won eight fouls, the most in an MLS game since Dom Dwyer in 2014, and anchored a KC midfield featuring two players returning from injury, Gadi Kinda and Remi Walter.

Duke was almost rewarded in the 22nd minute when he burst through on goal with no one ahead of him. But just as he pulled the trigger, a San Jose defender nicked in behind, ricocheting Duke’s shot into Quakes keeper TJ Marcinkowski.

Wilson Harris, meanwhile, made his first MLS start. Harris, 21, had a quiet night but offered some interesting movement during his 61 minutes on the field. He often dropped back and played quick passes with his midfielders, leading to opportunities likes Duke’s and a breakaway that he kept and fired into the keeper.

Harris was signed by Sporting KC in October from the club’s USL side, Sporting KC II, after becoming the youngest USL player to surpass 20 goals. He showed some of that prowess in the 39th minute, ripping a 25-yard shot off his left foot that Marcinkowski was able to save.

Graham Zusi spent the second half at defensive midfield, a position he’d not played in since 2012.

Only a late penalty could salvage the point for KC. The Scottish Russell took a free kick from 25 yards out that pinged off the crossbar, and then off Marcinkowski’s back; Salloi pounced, freezing San Jose’s players and poking in a short equalizer.

The Hungarian winger had a glorious chance in the ninth and final minute of stoppage time, too, but his effort was saved and the full-time whistle sounded soon after.