Sporting KC’s Vermes, two players in league COVID protocols, could miss Wednesday game

Sporting Kansas City Head Coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Nick Tre. Smith/KC Star file photo

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said Monday that he and two unnamed players are currently in Major League Soccer’s safety protocols for COVID-19.

The news comes just two days before Sporting KC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday.

Vermes said it is “probably unlikely” that the two players will be available for selection against San Jose. He is also unsure whether he will be able to coach the game from the sideline.

If Vermes is unable to be in the stadium for the game, an assistant coach would step in as the squad’s temporary head coach.

Although that decision has not yet been made with Vermes still possibly able to coach Wednesday, that responsibility would most likely fall to one of two SKC assistant coaches: Kerry Zavagnin or Zoran Savic.

Vermes noted that 100% of the players, coaching and technical staff have been vaccinated.

The current MLS safety protocols state that vaccinated individuals who meet the requirements of a “High-Risk Close Contact” — exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 — are exempt from a five-day quarantine period.

Vaccinated individuals who fall under the MLS safety protocols must still be tested on a daily basis for 14 days following the last day of high-risk exposure. Those players would also be encouraged to avoid using indoor club facilities throughout a 14-day period following their exposure.

The news brings a selection headache for Vermes, who is already without Gianluca Busio and Alan Pulido for Wednesday’s match against San Jose. The pair are with their respective national teams for the 2021 Gold Cup, Busio with the U.S. team and Pulido with Mexico.

Vermes also said that midfielder Felipe Hernandez is on leave for personal reasons, leaving the club without a key piece of its midfield.

“It’s going to definitely cause shuffling in the lineup,” Vermes said. “We’ve also got players away on national team duty, so it’ll be shuffling. But we’ll put a good team out on the field like we always try to.”